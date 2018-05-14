Doncaster men jailed for 28 years over gun offences

Two Doncaster men have both been jailed for 14 years after they admitted modifying and distributing guns in the town.

Anthony McIntyre, aged 57, and Shaun Michael May, 33, were jailed at Sheffield Crown Court today after admitting playing their part in the distribution of guns, one of which was used in a shooting in the Toll Bar area of Doncaster in November 2016.

Weapons found during the police probe

McIntyre, of Main Street, Hatfield, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to manufacture and transfer prohibited weapons and May, of Castle Well, Conisbrough, pleaded guilty to possession of prohibited weapons and conspiracy to transfer prohibited weapons.

The police probe into their criminality began in 2016, when modified antique firearms, adapted so they could fire modern ammunition, were recovered and seized at Stocksbridge Lane caravan site and a property on Allerton Street.

Two guns were found at an address in Conisbrough.

Enquiries led officers to McIntyre’s home, where they found evidence of firearm modification.

Detective Constable Adrian Love, said: "There is no doubt at all that by removing these firearms from circulation we have made Doncaster safer.

"After a lengthy investigation involving detailed and thorough examination of seized firearms and ammunition, we were able to identify a series of similarities between the modified firearms we had recovered.

"This allowed us to identify McIntyre, who would pass on his modified firearms to May to pass into wider criminal circulation."

He added: "We know from our enquiries that at least one of the guns we recovered was used in a shooting incident in the Toll Bar area of Doncaster in November 2016, putting the safety of the public at significant risk.

"South Yorkshire Police will do everything they can to prevent criminals obtaining and using firearms and the lengthy sentences passed down to these two today demonstrates that neither police nor the criminal justice system will tolerate this offending.

"I’d also like to take this opportunity to remind anyone with information about those suspected of engaging in armed criminality that you can come forward and report details anonymously and in confidence to Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111."