Doncaster men in rally challenge

Car salesman Jordan Cairns is to drive to Croatia and back, in a £500 ‘banger’ to support Doncaster’s hospital transport charity, Firefly.

Along with his 17-year old brother, Jacob, and friend Andy Coote, 25, Jordan will journey through the scenery of France, Switzerland and Italy to a town in Croatia, in a car that cost less than £500.

Rally car

All together, there will be three cars from Doncaster on the Oddball Rally, with their occupants all set on enjoying an adventure through places they’ve never been, while raising cash for a great service.

Jordan, from Campsall, said he was keen to help Firefly after the charity helped his wife Natalie’s late uncle, when he needed transportation.

“They were very good to him during his last months and it’s great to be able to try and do something back,” said Jordan, who has a five-year old son, Charlie.

“We found out about this Oddball Rally and a number pf us were interested in doing it, so it’s all moved on from there. It seems a really good way of fundraising.

Jacob Cairns

“We will decorate our cars up using a camouflage theme – think tanks – and we will be dressed in similar style. We have some work to do yet…...

“We have a Peugeot 306 Estate in green, that will be transformed with help from friends in the trade.

“All three of us in our car are petrol heads – my brother is an apprentice mechanic and Andy works as maintenance manager at the Earl of Doncaster.”

Rallying under the catchy team name of Piston Dangerous, the men will travel down to Folkestone, Kent, on July 11 for a briefing, then on July 12 will board Eurostar to cross to Calais.

Andy Coote - Rally team 2019

From then on it’s over to Switzerland for an overnight stop, then crossing Italy over three days and on to Croatia, ending their journey in Split.

“I honestly can’t wait. We’re all buzzing about it,” said Jordan.

“It’s going to be a once in a lifetime experience.”

The group is to set up a Just Giving page next month, so that anyone who would like to support them on their trek by sponsoring them, will be able to do so easily.

“We hope to raise at least £500 for Firefly, and if anyone can help us towards that total we’d appreciate it,” added Jordan.

“It’s an exciting thing to do. None of us have been to Italy or Croatia before.

“The only charity efforts I’ve been involved in previously were when I was at school, which for me was McCauley.

“We aim to be there then back to Doncaster within a week. It’s an interesting route on the way there, but then straight back once we’ve reached Split.

“We will all take a turn at driving, about four hours each which will allow us to cover plenty of ground each day.”

The OddBall Rally is intended as a fabulous, fun trip for those who take part. as they drive around Europe, on some of the best roads in the world.

. Daily routes are planned, with stunning stopovers and campsites in places such as on the shore of Lake Geneva, the base of The Stelvio pass, a short distance from Lake Como, or on the French riviera just metres away from the Mediterranean.

All the campsites offer facilities such as bars and restaurants, clean toilets and showers, and electricity.

Firefly was founded in 2006 by Denise Dunn, after her personal experience with cancer.

The charity sets out to help local people in their moment of need, making life a little easier at what can be a very difficult time.

Firefly is now run by Dee’s fiancé, Chewy Bacchus, and close family friend Paul Taylor, who took over after Dee’s death in 2014, with the intention to keep her legacy running.

The Firefly Express vehicles provide free transport to local cancer patients and their families in and around Doncaster, and to regional treatment hospitals, using a team of friendly, volunteer drivers.

There is currently a fleet of seven vehicles to cope with the ever-increasing demand and requirements.

Firefly also works to raise awareness, in young people in particular, to spot the signs of cancer early, in order to access treatment before it progresses further.

All monies acquired from fundraising events go directly to the charity, helping to run and maintain the Firefly Express fleet.

Last year, the charity raised enough money to set up Daisy’s Dream Firefly Lodge, providing space for patients to enjoy family time together.

This year, the fleet may be expanded, with another Firefly vehicle to be made available for the further support local cancer patients.

For information on fundraising events, or for support in setting up your own fundraiser, contact Firefly via its website, or on Facebook.