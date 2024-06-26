Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Doncaster restaurant has been handed a new one-out-of-five food hygiene rating.

Al-Basha, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at Shop At 55b, Copley Road, Doncaster was given the score after assessment on May 21, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

Of Doncaster's 511 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 367 (72%) have ratings of five and just one has a zero rating.

Food ratings are between 0 and 5:

0 – urgent improvement required.

1 – major improvement necessary.

2 – some improvement necessary.

3 – hygiene standards are generally satisfactory.

4 – hygiene standards are good.