Doncaster Mediterranean takeout and restaurant handed new food hygiene rating of one meaning major improvements are needed
A Doncaster restaurant has been handed a new one-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Al-Basha, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at Shop At 55b, Copley Road, Doncaster was given the score after assessment on May 21, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
Of Doncaster's 511 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 367 (72%) have ratings of five and just one has a zero rating.
