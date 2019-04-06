Doncaster Mansion House holds tea dance and open day

Once a month the public are invited to put their dancing shoes on and attend a tea dance at the Mansion House in Doncaster Town Centre.

The grade I listed building was built in 1748 and is one of the town’s most popular historical landmarks.

Sheila and Derek Cross, pictured during the Tea Dance at the Mansion House.

Open days and afternoon teas are available at the mansion house as well as a rather special tea dance where local residents can take advantage of the large ballroom inside the building.

Brenda Johnson, who attended the latest tea dance said: “We’ve been coming ever since this tea dance idea began and we have enjoyed every single time.

“It is the most beautiful ballroom in this part of the world, the keyboard player is quite special his arrangements are wonderful.

“The group of people who come regularly all have a love of dancing and it gives you movement so you get exercise, so it’s good for people of our age.”

Slyvia and Donald Hagin, pictured during the Tea Dance at the Mansion House.

The tea dances usually take place on the first Tuesday of the month.

Volunteer supervisor Marion Johns, said: “We’ve been holding these tea dances for approximately 10 years.

“The tea dancers are open to all, young, old, all abilities.

“It’s a great way to meet new people held in this historical building.”

Brenda and Peter Johnson, pictured during the Tea Dance at the Mansion House

The Mansion House is packed full with history. It is one of only three in the country, the other two are in London and York.

Mansion House volunteer guide, Jacki Gladden, said: “The reason that we have a Mansion House is because the council decided, in the middle of the 18th Century, that they wanted somewhere which could be an entertainment place for the mayor and could really show off what Doncaster could do.”

Doncaster at the time was on the Great North Road, which meant that anybody who travelled from London to Edinburgh would have come through the town.

The tea dances are held between 2pm and 4pm and are priced £3.70 per person including tea/coffee and biscuits, which is payable at the door.

The next dance will take place on Tuesday, May 7.