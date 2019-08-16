Doncaster man wanted over domestic assault and criminal damage
A man is wanted by South Yorkshire Police over a domestic assault and criminal damage.
By Claire Lewis
Friday, 16 August, 2019, 09:10
Officers believe 29 year-old Darren Shaw could hold vital information about the incidents as well as breaching his court order.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 944 of August 13.
If he is spotted call 999.