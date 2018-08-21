Doncaster man wanted over attack on woman

A Doncaster man is being hunted by police over an alleged attack on a woman.

Felix Gonzales, aged 37, is wanted in connection with an assault committed in Hexthorpe in May in which a 34-year-old woman was injured.

He is currently at large and police are asking for the public's help in tracing him.

In a statement, South Yorkshire Police said: "Police want to hear from anyone who has seen or spoken to Gonzales recently, or who knows where he might be staying.

"He is described as a stocky build, with black hair and has sleeve tattoos on his arms.

"Gonzales is known to frequent the Balby and Hexthorpe areas and possibly has links to Leeds.

"Anyone who sees Gonzales is asked not to approach him but instead to call 101.

"If you know where he is, or have any information please call 101 quoting incident number 109 of 26 May 2018.

"Alternatively, please call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."