Doncaster man wanted over assault
A police hunt is under way for a Doncaster man wanted over an assault.
By Claire Lewis
Wednesday, 11 September, 2019, 10:36
Officers believe John Hedley holds vital information about an attack in Doncaster earlier this year.
The 29-year-old connections to the Stainforth area and West Yorkshire.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 990 of August 7.
Crimestoppers can also be contacted, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.