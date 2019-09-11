Doncaster man wanted over assault

A police hunt is under way for a Doncaster man wanted over an assault.

By Claire Lewis
Wednesday, 11 September, 2019, 10:36
John Hedley

Officers believe John Hedley holds vital information about an attack in Doncaster earlier this year.

CRIME: Men remain in hospital after serious crash on Ecclesall Road in Sheffield

The 29-year-old connections to the Stainforth area and West Yorkshire.

Read More

Read More
Doncaster man pleads for council flat move following months of vandalism attacks and abuse

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 990 of August 7.

LATEST: Sadness over death of top South Yorkshire police dog

Crimestoppers can also be contacted, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.