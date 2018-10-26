Doncaster man wanted by police over burglary court case

A Doncaster man is wanted by the police for failing to turn up at court to answer a burglary charge.

Darren Shaw, aged 28, is also wanted for a public order offence in which a PCSO was threatened in the Stainforth area last month.

Darren Shaw

COURT: Owner of Sheffield firm to be sentenced today after baby death

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 359 of October 22.

APPEAL: Sheffield brothers wanted for attempted murder and serious assault still on the run from police

SHEFFIELD DERBY: ‘There is no place to hide,’ warn police

Information can also be passed to Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111.