Nathan Watson

He was found to be carrying 80 silver foil wraps – 20 containing heroin and 60 of crack cocaine – thought to be worth about £800.Once again, after forensic analysis, Watson’s DNA was found on the packaging.Detective Inspector Steve Smith, who heads up the Fortify team, said: “Watson’s fingerprints being on the packaging and the subsequent forensic evidence suggest to us that he was responsible for packaging up the drugs for individual drug deals.”Watson, of Flowitt Street, Mexborough, pleaded guilty to two counts of being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs and was jailed for six years at Sheffield Crown Court on Monday.DI Smith added: “The packaging and drugs we seized during these two instances were the same as those being used by other suspected drug dealers in the Mexborough area and we believe Watson was instrumental in this process.“I’m pleased that he has admitted his involvement and has now been jailed. We are continuing to work hard in Mexborough, to identify anyone involved in the supply of drugs, arrest them, bring them before the courts and make Mexborough a safer and more enjoyable place to be.”Levi Gough, 24, who was arrested after the Belmont Street raid, was jailed for three years in February after pleading guilty to possession of a Class A drug with intent to supply.The 17-year-old who was stopped and searched in Flowitt Street received a 12 month sentence for possession with intent to supply drugs.