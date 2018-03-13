Doncaster man jailed over burglary while occupants were on holiday

A Doncaster burglar has been jailed for raiding a house while the occupants were away on holiday.

Aaron James Rylance, aged 28, formerly of Edlington, Doncaster, was jailed for three years after admitting burgling a home in Norman Crescent, Rossington.

Sheffield Crown Court heard how the occupants returned home from a holiday on August 5 last year to find a UPVC panel of their back door had been kicked in.

Inside they discovered their home had been ransacked and a number of belongings, including wedding photographs and gifts, had been taken.

After Rylance was sentenced on Monday, PC Richard Glover said: “The victims of this crime returned from a holiday to find their home, a place where they should feel safe and welcome, damaged and looted.

“This must have been an awful shock and I hope that with yesterday’s sentencing they feel reassured by the action taken by police to identify the offender and bring him before the courts.”