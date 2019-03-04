A Doncaster man has been locked up for 12 years today after being found guilty of three rapes.

Anthony Dorey, aged 25, of Howville Road, Hatfield Woodhouse, was found guilty of raping women on three separate occasions between 2016 and 2018, including one attack in the town centre.

Anthony Dorey

APPEAL: Police searches continue for two missing men

He was jailed at Sheffield Crown Court.

POLICE: Hundreds of police officers gearing up for Sheffield derbyHundreds of police officers gearing up for Sheffield derby

READ MORE: Woman, 83, to go on trial over murder of husband in Sheffield home

More to follow.