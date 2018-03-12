Doncaster man hunted by police over attack

A police hunt is underway for a Doncaster man wanted over an attack.

Ashley Sanderson, aged 28, from the Balby area of Doncaster, is wanted in connection with an assault at the end of February.

CRIME: Thief with knife disarmed by member of public in Sheffield shop



POLICE: Sheffield knife attack victim discharged from hospital



No other details have been released by South Yorkshire Police.

READ MORE: Police raid homes across Sheffield as murder probe gathers pace

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident 758 of February 23.

Crimestoppers can also be reached on 0800 555 111.