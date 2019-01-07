Doncaster man goes on trial accused of multiple sex offences 

A Doncaster man has gone on trial accused of multiple sex offences, including rape, alleged to have been committed against five complainants over a 14 year period.

Paul Piddington, 53, of Station Road, Misson faces a total of 10 sex offences, all of which he denies.

Paul Piddington, 53, has gone on trial at Sheffield Crown Court, accused of multiple sex offences

During the opening of his trial at Sheffield Crown Court today , prosecutor, Caroline Wigin, outlined the allegations made by the five complainants, the youngest of whom was between 14 and 15-years-old at the time of the alleged offending.

When interviewed by police in connection with the allegations, first in 2011 and again in 2016, Piddington denied committing the offences he is accused of.

Ms Wigin told the court that when officers asked him about an allegation of rape made by Complainant E in 2016, Piddington called her an ‘attention seeker’.

The first offence is alleged to have taken place between January 2002 and April 2004, when Piddington is accused of sexually assaulting Complainant A.

Complainant A would have been aged between 18 and 20 at the time of the alleged sex assault, and Ms Wigin told the court that the woman initially decided against reporting Piddington to the police, but chose to come forward after reading press reports about the allegations made by the other complainants in this case in 2017.

Piddington, who owns the Vale of York Polo Club in Misson, is alleged to have sexually assaulted Complainant B three times between 2009 and 2010, when she would have been aged between 14 and 15-years-old.

Complainant C alleges that Piddington sexually assaulted her in November 2011, and the court heard how she went to the police immediately after the incident is said to have taken place.

The fourth set of allegations have been made by Complainant D.

Piddington is alleged to have exposed himself and sexually assaulted her five times between January and June 2014.

He is alleged to have raped Complainant E in July 2016, and is also accused of sexually assaulting her on a separate occasion prior to this.

Ms Wigin described how the day after the alleged rape, Complainant E ‘broke down in tears’ to a friend and disclosed what had happened.

“She went to two other friends, who persuaded her to go to the police,” said Ms Wigin.

The complainants, who cannot be named for legal reasons, are due to give evidence at Sheffield Crown Court this week and next week.

Piddington denies all of the charges.

The trial, which is expected to last three weeks, continues.