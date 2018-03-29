Doncaster man dies suddenly in Tenerife

A Doncaster man has died suddenly on the Spanish holiday island of Tenerife.

John Burtoft, who comes from Skellow, died on the Canary Island on February 26. He was 71.

An obituary said he had died "suddenly."

It described him as "the beloved husband of Kath, loving dad of Mark and Neil and a dear father in law of Louise, Joanne and devoted grandad of Hollie, Jack, Max and Sam."

It added: "John will be sadly missed by all his family and friends."

The funeral service will take place at All Saints Parish Church, Owston on April 6 at 1pm followed by interment at Redhouse Cemetery.