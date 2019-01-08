Doncaster man complained to Government about council after approving neighbour's barbecue hut planning application

A Doncaster resident lodged a formal complaint to a Government watchdog after the council approved planning permission for his neighbour’s barbecue hut development.

The resident, known only as Mr X, contacted the Local Government Ombudsman which looks into complaints regarding councils across the country.

The resident took issue with the use of such development would cause issues with noise, smoke and smell.

But the LGO quashed the complaint and did not investigate the matter further because there was ‘no evidence of fault by the council’.

Documents show Mr X’s neighbour submitted a planning application for a single storey extension and barbecue hut in January 2018.

The council granted planning permission in May 2018 and no objections were received.

An investigator said the planning officer noted in the report a two metre high wall existed between the planning application site and Mr X’s back garden. The Planning Officer also noted the barbecue hut would be 70cm from the wall and concluded that ‘there would be no overbearing or overshadowing caused by the hut’.

An LGO investigator said: “Mr X is unhappy that the use of the barbecue hut causes a noise and smoke/smell nuisance. However, the Council could not refuse the application on the grounds of its use as the site could be used for barbecues or other parties in any event.

“The Council has properly considered the impact of the hut itself and so the Local Government Ombudsman cannot question the merits of that decision.

“If noise, smoke or smell is a nuisance Mr X can complain to the Council’s Environmental Health department.”