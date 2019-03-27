Doncaster man arrested over terrorism offences is released 

A Doncaster man arrested over terrorism offences has been released by police.

The 35-year-old was arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to distribute terrorist publications.

A second man, aged 36 and from Birmingham, was also arrested for the same offence.

The arrests took place in Birmingham and Doncaster and were led by the West Midlands Counter Terrorism Unit with the support of South Yorkshire Police.

Both were questioned by counter terrorism officers at a police station in the West Midlands yesterday but have now been released under investigation.

In addition, officers also completed searches at addresses in Doncaster and Birmingham.

The investigation remains ongoing.