A Doncaster festivalgoer has been arrested on suspicion of raping a woman in the campsite of music festival in Chelmsford.

The 41-year-old, who was visiting the first-ever RiZEfestival, was arrested on suspicion of rape after police received reports from a woman at 2.30am on Friday morning (August 17).

He was stopped and detained by festival security before being transferred to police custody.

The suspect was released on bail until Friday, August 24.