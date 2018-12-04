Doncaster man arrested after police dog tracks scent from crime scene

A burglary suspect is in a police cell this morning after a police dog tracked a scent from a crime scene which took officers to the front door of a house in the town.

A man was caught at the scene of a burglary at a shop in Woodlands overnight but fled when police officers arrived.

Police dog Flick

COURT: Duo jailed for 26 years after carrying out string of armed robberies in Sheffield

Police dog Flick was deployed and tracked a scent picked up from the crime scene, which took the dog through a number of alleyways and along a number of roads to the front door of a property, where the suspect was arrested.

CRIME: Swords and drugs found in car stopped by police in Doncaster

TRIAL: Killer of Sheffield massage parlour boss used ‘severe force’ during attack, court told

South Yorkshire Police said he is being held over the burglary but he was also ‘wanted for a number of other offences’.