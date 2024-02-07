News you can trust since 1925
Doncaster man, 42, appears in court on attempted murder charge after city attack

A 42-year-old Doncaster man has appeared in court charged with attempted murder.
By Darren Burke
Published 7th Feb 2024, 15:17 GMT
Shane Towland was arrested by officers and appeared before Doncaster Magistrates' Court last Thursday (1 February) charged with attempted murder and wounding with intent.

The charges relate to an alleged assault in Grove Place, Doncaster, on 3 November 2023, South Yorkshire Police said in a brief statement.

Towland, of no fixed abode, has since been remanded in custody and will next appear before Sheffield Crown Court on 29 February.

