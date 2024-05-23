Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A law firm in Doncaster has raised an incredible £32,300 by participating in an annual charity will-writing campaign - making it the highest donating firm in the region.

Taylor Bracewell has taken part in the Will Aid campaign since 2011 and has raised a grand total of £237,255 by volunteering their time and expertise to write wills and, instead of charging their usual fees for writing basic Wills, inviting clients to make a donation to Will Aid.

The money raised is shared between the campaign’s partner charities, which work across many different causes in the UK and across the world.

Having been the campaign’s top donating firm four times previously – including in 2022 when they raised £65k, the most ever in a single campaign – Taylor Bracewell’s grand total also makes them the highest donating firm in Will Aid history.

Lauren Smith, from the firm, said: “We love taking part in Will Aid each year, and wanted to continue playing a role in raising as much money as we could for the charities.

“Over the past few years, we have seen a change in how clients want to write their Wills with many opting for their appointments to be held remotely, but that is not a problem at all, and we have been happy to accommodate that as much as possible.

“It really does make life easier when people make a Will. Loved ones know exactly what you want, and it can prevent huge arguments and disputes for those you leave behind. Dealing with a bereavement is difficult enough without finding out there is no Will and what you think someone wanted to happen, no longer can.”

The generosity of solicitors who have taken part in Will Aid since it launched in 1988 has helped raise more than £24 million for charity in donations alone, with many millions more in pledged charitable legacies.

Jonathan Chase, chair of Will Aid, said: “Huge congratulations to the team for raising such a staggering amount this year. It’s amazing that so many solicitors give their time to volunteer so generously, using their expertise to help people gain peace of mind by getting a professionally written will while fundraising for our incredible charities who do such crucial and life-changing work in the UK and around the world.

“On behalf of all the partner charities, a massive thank you and well done to Taylor Bracewell and all the firms who have taken part this year!”

Peter de Vena Franks, Will Aid’s campaign director, added: “What a great team effort from everyone who has taken part in this year’s Will Aid campaign. Thank you to everyone who has harnessed their expertise and generosity to give their time, helping to protect people’s wishes and also supporting such worthwhile partner charities who are changing lives for the better.”

Will Aid takes place every November and involves solicitors waiving the fee for writing a basic will and instead inviting clients to make an upfront donation to Will Aid.

The suggested donation for a basic single Will is £100, and £180 for a pair of mirror Wills.

Donations are shared between Will Aid’s partner charities: ActionAid, Age UK, British Red Cross, Christian Aid, NSPCC, Save the Children, Sightsavers, SCIAF and Trócaire.