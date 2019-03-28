Doncaster Knights v London Scottish: Build-up and team news ahead of important home clash

Doncaster Knights boss Clive Griffiths has called for the town to get behind the club in Saturday’s Championship clash against London Scottish at Castle Park (2.30pm).

“They had a crowd of over 10,000 at London Irish when we played them last weekend and they played their part on the day and it would be nice to see an above-average crowd really getting behind us on Saturday,” said the Welshman.

The game could see both centre Jack Roberts and No 8 Ryan Burrows make their Doncaster debuts in a team likely to show several changes from the one beaten by the league leaders with wing Tyson Lewis an injury doubt.

“Tyson played well and produced a couple really good defensive reads prior to picking up a knock,” said Griffiths.

“Fortunately, Dougie Flockhart is fit again and he’ll come into the frame.”

Griffiths said Samoan international Kurt Morath’s display in his first start for several weeks will give the coaching staff a selection headache.

“We wanted to give Kurt a game and he played well,” said Griffiths.

“He provided the pass for Ollie Stedman’s try and the kick from which Curtis Wilson should have scored from at the end.”

Both Knights and Scottish could still find themselves dragged into a relegation dogfight during the next month given the resurgence of both Hartpury and Richmond.

Griffiths said: “With both sides desperate for a win I think it will be a nervy game and goal-kicks could play an important role in the result.”

Griffiths admitted that he had not expected the club to be in the position they are in.

“Normally if you’ve won seven games you are safe but this year the history books may have to be re-written,” he said.

“We’ve got to pick up points from our last four games – three of which are at home so our destiny is in our own hands.

“If we don’t get the four or five points I think would see us safe then we’d deserve to go down.

“Equally, if we win our last three home games and pick up something in the derby at Leeds then, subject to other results going our way, we could still finish in the top half of the table.”