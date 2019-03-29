Doncaster Knights: Robin Hislop demands strong finish on home territory

Prop Robin Hislop’s decision to re-join Doncaster Knights last summer has paid dividends.

A series of consistent displays in the front-row this season has seen the Scot rewarded with a new contract for the 2019-20 campaign.

Knights have played just three games at home since the turn of the year but Saturday’s clash against London Scottish – another side looking over their shoulder at improving Hartpury and Richmond – marks the start of a run of three games at Castle Park in the last month of the season.

“We love playing at Castle Park but if I’m being honest we haven’t always been good at home this season,” said Hislop, who is delighted to be staying on at the Knights.

“But we played a lot better in our last home game against Bedford and hopefully we can build on that against London Scottish.

“It’s important that we start getting more wins at Castle Park - both for the remainder of this season and next.

“Traditionally it’s always been a tough place to come as I know personally from my time at Rotherham and we need to get back to that.

“It’s a fantastic facility and the fans are class and we’ve probably let them down this season.

“If you win the vast majority of your home games and pick up the odd away win you’ll always be in a position to be challenging for the top four.”

He added: “We’ll sit down at the end of the season and review the campaign and inevitably there will be some disappointment because we haven’t performed as well as we had hoped.

“But before then we’ve got four games left and we want to give it a good crack and at least finish the season on a high.

“It would certainly give us a boost going into next season if we were to at least win our three remaining home games.

“Everyone is working hard – the players and the coaches - and we are certainly good enough to finish the season strongly.

“We just need to keep believing in ourselves as we did against Bedford.”