Doncaster has been revealed as one of Britain's top outdoor sex hotspots after Yorkshire was named as the UK's dogging capital.

Yorkshire has been named as one the most popular place for dogging in the UK – with a secluded lane near Doncaster one of Britain’s most popular outdoor sex locations.

Yorkshire has 291 sites where couples can meet for sex in semi-secluded locations such as car parks or country parks – and a road near Doncaster’s Robin Hood Airport is one of Britain’s favourites.

The lane was even used for a porn film shoot where a Yorkshire adult film actress was filmed performing sex acts on a group of men in broad daylight.

'Dogging' is the practice of having sex in public, often in cars and in front of strangers, who can be invited to join the sex antics.

Yorkshire beat neigbouring Lancashire, which has 236 dogging areas, according to website Swinging Heaven.

In the south, Kent has 228 dogging spots, while Essex has 203.

It is not against the law to have sex in public but if it causes outrage, an offence may be committed.

The website encourages users to post reviews of their favourite dogging spots and one post, about woodland in Bawtry, said: "Large woods, have seen lots of dog walkers but few doggers. I've heard it's good though."

The unmade dirt-track road, which runs alongside the main runway and is near to Bawtry Golf Club, was named as one of the country's top dogging hotspots in 2016 by the Daily Star as one of the places where "frisky couples stripped off for steamy outdoor romps in Britain's most sex-filled summer EVER."

Meanwhile, a porn star who travels the country in a ‘brothel on wheels’ filmed an explicit sex movie in broad daylight at the spot.

Kirie, a sex worker from North Yorkshire, was filmed performing sex acts on several men in the video which was filmed just yards from the airport’s main terminal building.

It is not clear when the footage was filmed – but aircraft can be heard in the background as a number of men queue up for the services of the porn actress who has toured large parts of northern England for filmed sex sessions in her ‘motorhome cum brothel’ which have helped make her a popular adult video star.

In 2017, the porn star, who says she sometimes sees 50 men a day, visited Chestefield, Mansfield and Derby in her motorhome – but told reporters from the Derbyshire Times she was fed up of media attention after announcing a ‘sex tour’ of 22 towns across Britain.