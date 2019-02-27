Doncaster Council has claimed the borough is ‘ripe for investment’ as a senior officer prepares to jet to the French Riveria for a business convention.

Scott Cardwell, Doncaster Council’s assistant director of development, is heading to the International Market of Real Estate Professionals in Cannes on the south coast of France to ‘promote opportunities’ as part of the Sheffield City Region delegation.

He said interest in Doncaster from the private sector is ‘exceptionally strong’ and have the ‘utmost confidence’ in where the borough was heading.

It’s understood the Sheffield City Region is funding Mr Cardwell’s trip who will also join other dignitaries from the three other South Yorkshire councils and business leaders across the county.

The delegation are set to fly from Doncaster Sheffield Airport to spend three days in the glamours resort to network with potential investors from Tuesday, March 12.

The council has said major infrastructure projects, regeneration schemes and housing developments are ‘stimulating private sector growth, attracting new investment and boosting the economy’.

Schemes such as expansion to Doncaster Sheffield Airport, thousands of new homes, new central library, cinema and other major town centre projects like the new Wool market are given as examples to make it ‘highly desirable for business, investors, visitors and residents’.

Mr Cardwell said: “Doncaster is on a major upward curve with a hive of activity taking place in the town centre and right across our borough.

“We are delivering countless key projects which are transforming the town, improving perceptions of Doncaster and most importantly supporting new investment, economic growth and job creation.

“Interest from the private sector is exceptionally strong as they have the utmost confidence in where Doncaster is heading and can see the raft of exceptional opportunities we have available.

“We will be showcasing our transformational developments and key opportunities at MIPIM to encourage people to join us and benefit from our exciting regeneration journey.”