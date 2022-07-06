"Doncaster is a no-go zone:" Reaction as fresh stabbing seals off city centre

Silver Street has been sealed off after a stabbing.

A man is in hospital with serious stab injuries and a man and woman have been arrested after violence flared in Silver Street in the early hours of this morning.

The incident is the latest in a long line of knife and gun attacks which have blighted Doncaster in the last 18 months, with police also investigating a string of murders.

Police have been probing dozens of stabbings, shootings, rapes, sexual assaults and numerous other violent incidents.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Free Press readers have been quick to react following the latest incident in Silver Street – where three people have already died since January.

One said: “It is getting a scary frightening place,” while another wrote: “One of the reasons I don’t go out in town,“ while a third added: “Doncaster is a dangerous place.”

"It’s like the Bronx,” wrote another, comparing Doncaster to the New York suburb, known for its gang violence and high crime and murder rates.

Another posted: “Never go into Doncaster anymore – it’s not safe such a shame, used to be great town.”

“It's just a meeting point for drunks, drug dealers on push bikes and addicts,” wrote another. “The city centre pubs should all be closed in the daytime Monday to Friday.

"No need for people to be drinking in the city during those hours. It just drags the business and shopping environment down.”

Another wrote: “What is wrong with people, how many stabbings in the past month in Doncaster? It’s getting scary.”

“In America it is guns and here it's knives,” shared another. “Civilisation is going backwards and all roads lead straight to Westminster.

“Every community in this land is being grossly let down and has people killing each other in the process. Its like the dark ages.”

Another commented: “Never mind the status, town or city.. it’s irrelevant. Its not safe!"

“Donny is a scary place,” added another while another said: “It really is scary how many people are getting stabbed.”

Police were called at around 3.14am this morning following reports a man had been stabbed on Silver Street.

The victim, a man in 20s, was taken to hospital with serious injuries, where he remains in a stable condition.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said two arrests have been made in connection with the incident.

A statement said: “A 33-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and a 21-year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender They remain in police custody at this time.

The incident is the latest in a serious of violent incidents in the city centre in recent months.

On Sunday, 38-year-old Steven Ling was charged with murder after a 28-year-old man suffered fatal injuries in South Parade.