The boost contributes to the longer-term trend, which has seen property prices in the area achieve 11.9 per cent annual growth.

The average Doncaster house price in June was £148,639.5518, Land Registry figures show – a 1.6 per cent increase on May.

Over the month, the picture was less good than that across Yorkshire and The Humber, where prices increased 7.1349786 per cent, and Doncaster underperformed compared to the 4.4989563 per cent rise for the UK as a whole.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

House prices increased by 1.6 per cent in Doncaster in June, new figures show

Over the last year, the average sale price of property in Doncaster rose by £16,000 – putting the area 17th among Yorkshire and The Humber’s 24 local authorities for annual growth.

Owners of flats saw the biggest improvement in property prices in Doncaster in June – they increased 1.9 per cent, to £88,224.07738 on average.

Over the last year, prices rose by 9.6 per cent.

Among other types of property:

Detached: up 1.7 per cent monthly; up 12.7 per cent annually; £227,140.2992 average;

Semi-detached: up 1.4 per centmonthly; up 11.2 per cent annually; £141,153.608 average;

Terraced: up 1.8 per cent monthly; up 12.7 per cent annually; £113,287.7069 average.

First-time buyers in Doncaster spent an average of £133,000 on their property – £14,000 more than a year ago, and £23,000 more than in June 2016.

By comparison, former owner-occupiers paid £164,000 on average in June – 23.7 per cent more than first-time buyers.

Buyers paid 23.6 per cent less than the average price in Yorkshire and The Humber (£195,000) in June for a property in Doncaster.

Across Yorkshire and The Humber, property prices are low compared to those across the UK, where the average cost £266,000.

The most expensive properties in Yorkshire and The Humber were in Harrogate – £312,000 on average, and 2.1 times as much as in Doncaster. Harrogate properties cost 2.6 times as much as homes in Hull (£121,000 average), at the other end of the scale.

The highest property prices across the UK were in Kensington and Chelsea, where the average June sale price of £1.2 million could buy 13 properties in Burnley (average £99,000).