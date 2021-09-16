Doncaster house prices dropped in July - but town is faring better than elsewhere

But the drop does not reverse the longer-term trend, which has seen property prices in the area achieve 6.7% annual growth.

The average Doncaster house price in July was £143,870, Land Registry figures show – a 1.1% decrease on June.

Over the month, the picture was better than that across Yorkshire and The Humber, where prices decreased 6.8%, and Doncaster outperformed the 3.7% drop for the UK as a whole.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Doncaster house prices dropped in July.

Over the last year, the average sale price of property in Doncaster rose by £9,000 – putting the area 20th among Yorkshire and The Humber’s 24 local authorities for annual growth.

The best annual growth in the region was in Richmondshire, where property prices increased on average by 21.4%, to £254,000. At the other end of the scale, properties in Hull gained 4.4% in value, giving an average price of £121,000.

Winners and Losers

Owners of terraced houses fared worst in Doncaster in July – they dropped 1.2% in price, to £85,404 on average. But over the last year, prices rose by 7.4%.

Among other types of property:

Detached: down 1.1% monthly; up 7.4% annually; £219,549 average

Semi-detached: down 1% monthly; up 6.1% annually; £136,739 average

Flats: down 0.7% monthly; up 4% annually; £85,404 average

First steps on the property ladder

First-time buyers in Doncaster spent an average of £128,500 on their property – £7,800 more than a year ago, and £18,600 more than in July 2016.

By comparison, former owner-occupiers paid £159,100 on average in July – 23.8% more than first-time buyers.

How do property prices in Doncaster compare?

Buyers paid 20.2% less than the average price in Yorkshire and The Humber (£180,000) in July for a property in Doncaster. Across Yorkshire and The Humber, property prices are low compared to those across the UK, where the average cost £256,000.

The most expensive properties in Yorkshire and The Humber were in Harrogate – £312,000 on average, and 2.2 times as much as in Doncaster. Harrogate properties cost 2.6 times as much as homes in Hull (£121,000 average), at the other end of the scale.

The highest property prices across the UK were in Kensington and Chelsea, where the average July sale price of £1.3 million could buy 13 properties in Burnley (average £101,000).

Factfile

Average property price in July

Doncaster: £143,870

Yorkshire and The Humber: £180,324

UK: £255,535

Annual growth to July

Doncaster: +6.7%

Yorkshire and The Humber: +6.9%

UK: +8%

Best and worst annual growth in Yorkshire and The Humber

Richmondshire: +21.4%