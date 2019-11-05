The house on Firth Crescent, New Rossington, went up in flames last Wednesday morning while two men – a dad and son – were at home with their dogs.

Flames engulfed the property – destroying everything inside and leaving the two men homeless.

A house on Firth Crescent, New Rossington, Doncaster, was destroyed in a blaze

They did not have house insurance after ill health led to them cancelling their policy to reduce overheads.

The men had lost their wife and mum to cancer two months earlier and needed to save money while she was ill due to a lack of income while the husband cared for her.

A crowdfunding appeal has been launched to help raise £30,000 for repairs and replacement furniture for the family.

A police probe into the blaze is under way, with investigations revealing that an arson attack was to blame.

South Yorkshire Police said: “Detectives in Doncaster have launched an investigation following an arson attack at a property in the New Rossington area.

“At around 11am on October 30, emergency services were called to a house on Firth Crescent where a fire had been intentionally started.

“No-one was injured in the blaze, but enquiries are underway to identify those involved.”

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote crime reference number 14/164584/19.