Doncaster hotel wins big at national awards ceremony

Best Western Premier Mount Pleasant Hotel has won big at this year's Best Western Great Britain Annual Members Conference – scooping three awards, for Best Customer Experience, Hotel of the Year, and Outstanding Contribution.

The awards, now in their 41st year, celebrated the largest collection of independent hotels in GB, and saw 14 hotels from across the country crowned as worthy winners. The team at Best Western Premier Mount Pleasant Hotel were presented with their awards at the recent ceremony at the Principal Hotel in Manchester.

Richard McIlroy, director at Best Western Premier Mount Pleasant Hotel, said: "We’re delighted to be named this year’s winner of three awards.

“Our incredible staff ensure guests have the best experience when visiting and we’re thrilled that our hard work has now been rewarded and acknowledged on a national scale. We’re particularly proud to be recognised by the people who matter most – the customers.”

Rob Paterson, CEO at Best Western Great Britain, said: "We’re incredibly proud of all of the hotels in our collection, who continue to provide excellent services to guests despite recent uncertainty in the industry.

“All of our hotels are independently owned and managed, with their own unique stories and qualities adding to their guests’ experiences. It is important to recognise those who go above and beyond in this regard, ensuring every customer has a memorable stay.

"I'm thrilled to see Best Western Premier Mount Pleasant Hotel as the winner of multiple awards this year. Their continued hard work and outstanding customer service makes them extremely worthy recipients of these honours."

Hotels were recognised for their high standards of customer service and community work, with properties of all sizes acknowledged for their performances over the last year.

Mr Paterson added: “We had an immensely successful year in 2018, with record hotel recruitment figures taking our portfolio to over 260 properties. It is important that we recognise the quality amongst the collection and our annual awards ceremony allows us to celebrate those who have provided the highest standards of guest experience.

“We are confident that with such an excellent array of properties, we will be able to continue our growth into 2019 and welcome even more guests into our hotels.”