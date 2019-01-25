Doncaster hotel “bares backside” to township and racing 

It was surely a serious blunder on the part of the Labour planning committee, to allow the new Hilton hotel it to be built back-to-front.

An opportunity arose to celebrate and commemorate our unique place in horse-racing history with something in keeping with the iconic location. Instead this monument to mediocrity bares its back-side to the township and the famous Racecourse Roundabout.

To call it a “Garden Inn” is an insult to the intelligence of the public A more appropriate title would be the Hilton Car-Park Inn.

The town’s-people and the millions that rotate the roundabout every year are denied what could have been, (with a modicum of imagination and an enterprising outlook), a glorious advert for our town. Instead we are stuck with what looks like a Soviet KGB H.Q. for the rest of the 21st Century. A permanent reminder of the Council’s lack of ambition for Doncaster.

Brian McQueen

Bennetthorpe