Doncaster hospital pledges commitment to armed forces

Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals (DBTH) this week became the latest NHS Trust in Yorkshire and the Humber to publicly pledge its commitment to Britain’s Armed Forces.

The Trust’s Chief Executive, Richard Parker OBE, joined the President of the Reserve Forces’ and Cadets’ Association for Yorkshire and The Humber and Her Majesty’s Lord-Lieutenant of South Yorkshire, Andrew Coombe Esq., to sign the Armed Forces Covenant.

They were joined by Mr Andrew Bruce, Consultant Orthopaedic Surgeon at the Trust and Army Reservist of over 20 years’ experience, including two consultant surgical tours of Camp Bastion in Afghanistan, and Councillor Paul Wray, Armed Forces Champion at Doncaster Council, and Lisa Swainston, Stronger Communities Wellbeing Manager at Doncaster Council.

Under the covenant, the Trust promises to support the military community and ensure that those who serve or who have served in the Armed Forces, and their families, are treated fairly.

More than 150 companies and organisations across the region have signed the covenant and Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals is the latest of 16 NHS trusts to do so.

Richard Parker said: “As an organisation, we are proud to sign the Armed Forces Covenant. Service men and women make profound sacrifices for their country and we believe, as a Trust, this is just one way in which we can show our collective thanks and ensure a visit at DBTH is as comfortable as possible.”

Andrew Coombe said: “The Armed Forces’ Covenant is a wonderful way in which employers can express their commitment to the armed forces’ community and we are delighted to have Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals pledge its support.

“The covenant recognises the Trust’s determination to acknowledge that those who serve or who have served in the Armed Forces should be treated with fairness and respect. We look forward to working with the Trust as it grows and develops its workforce in-line with the covenant and delivers on the pledge it has made.”