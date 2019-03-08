Doncaster hospital has allowed us more precious time

Please, through your paper, let the people be very aware of the constant professionalism of the NHS in every field.

Many times, when they relentlessly came to our assistance, i.e. paramedics, nurses, doctors, in every field of this very valuable system, they didn’t let us down, my husband and I, 82 years and 84 (still young, thanks to them) in every possible way.

Last year Terry was admitted onto the wards 20 times. I can never find the appropriate words of thanks to them all at these vulnerable times, which I do assure you, are many.

They are always there, knowledgable in all they do and have once again allowed my husband I more very precious time together after being married, very, very, happily, for 61 years. He is once again in the very capable hands of the medical staff on Acute Medical, Doncaster Royal Infirmary.

Terry was a 5th Royal Inniskillin Dragoon Guard during his military years.

Marlene Wakefield

DN4