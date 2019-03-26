Doncaster home ‘sealed off by police’ 

Police have reportedly sealed off a home in Doncaster this evening.
Residents said officers cordoned off a property in Oversley Road, Wheatley Park, and an ambulance was also reportedly called out.
A resident, who took pictures of the scene, claimed police were making “door-to-door enquiries” and asking if anyone “heard any commotion during the night.”
Police have not released any details about the incident yet.
We have asked the force for comment and are waiting for a reply.