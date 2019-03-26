Doncaster home ‘sealed off by police’ 

Police have reportedly sealed off a home in Doncaster this evening. 

Residents said officers cordoned off a property in Oversley Road, Wheatley Park, and an ambulance was also reportedly called out.   

Police at the scene.

Police at the scene.

READ MORE: Residents’ fury at fly-tipping mess at once popular Benbow pub in Intake

A resident, who took pictures of the scene, claimed police were making “door-to-door enquiries” and asking if anyone “heard any commotion during the night.”  

READ MORE: Campaign group warning of possible criminal exploitation of some of region’s properties

Police have not released any details about the incident yet.  

Officers are dealing with an incident.

Officers are dealing with an incident.

READ MORE: Doncaster’s wildlife park charity helps in battle to save endangered lemurs

We have asked the force for comment and are waiting for a reply.  