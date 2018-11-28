Doncaster health heroes awarded for ‘going above and beyond every day’

The borough's health heroes have been praised for their hard work at an annual awards ceremony.
NHS staff and volunteers who work in Doncaster have had their achievements and dedication recognised and at an event, which was held earlier this month.
The event, held at the Keepmoat Stadium, was organised to highlight the hard work that staff and volunteers do every day at Rotherham, Doncaster and South Humber NHS Foundation Trust (RDaSH) to support and improve the lives of others.
Lawson Pater, RDaSH Chairman, said: “This is a really special event which recognises our talented, passionate and dedicated staff and volunteers who go above and beyond every day.
“We are very proud to be working with them and it’s our way of saying a big thank you to each and every one.”
Over 200 entries were received from staff, patients, carers and the public.
Staff from Doncaster were given awards alongside their colleagues who work in Rotherham and North Lincolnshire.
In Doncaster the winners were:
Patient Experience and Carer Involvement Award
Runner up – Neuro-rehabilitation Unit, Magnolia Lodge, Doncaster
Health and Wellbeing Award
Runner up – Early Intervention Team, Doncaster
Continuous Service Improvement Award
Winner – Early Intervention Team, Doncaster
Support Team of the Year Award
Winner – Finance Team (covering all areas of the Trust)
Runner up – Clinical Systems Team (covering all areas of the Trust)
Support Worker of the Year Award
Winner – June Stead, Community Specialist Palliative Care, St John’s Information and Support Centre, Doncaster
Runner up – Karen Stephenson, Hazel Ward, Doncaster
Clinical Team of the Year Award
Winner – The School Nursing Team, Doncaster
Runner up – Health Action Team, Community Learning Disabilities, Doncaster
Clinician of the Year Award
Winner – Heidi Atkinson, St John’s Hospice, Doncaster
Volunteer of the Year Award
Winner – Volunteers at WellBean Coffee Lounge, Doncaster
Runner up – Jane Large, Volunteer support in Learning Disabilities Day Services, Doncaster
Quality Care Award
Winner – Jessica Dunn, Cognitive Behaviour Therapist, Cantley Health Centre, Doncaster
Runner up – Sarah Jones, Health Visitor, Hollybush Health Centre, Doncaster
Chief Executive’s Award
Winner – Michelle Machin from the Unplanned Community Care Team, Doncaster
Chairman’s Award (Overall winner)
Winner – The Early Intervention Team, Doncaster