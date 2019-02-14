Doncaster has been reduced to a mere satellite town

Letter to Mayor Ros Jones

Please find attached a photograph of a yellow notice in one of the information display boards that are installed at each service boarding point, in this case Stand A4.

If you are wondering what I am talking about, please look at it and spot the deliberate mistake. "Deliberate" meaning just that.

It is irksome at best, and downright insulting that Doncaster has been conveniently left out of our own airport title. Robin Hood was humiliating enough! Peel Holdings take note..!

Doncaster has apparently been reduced to a mere satellite of the mighty Sheffield City Region, and we may as well do away with our proud name.

What next, Sheffield St Leger? Sheffield Rovers?

Over forty six thousand of us said "no!" to being forced into a spurious relationship with Sheffield instead of a wider business arrangement with the rest of Yorkshire that would have greatly benefited the Doncaster MBC and its partners. The UK government was no better at handling that situation than it is at handling Brexit. Blackmail and bullying has been wrapped in a cosy deal with our neighbours.

BBC News has once again announced that responsibilities such as Doncaster and Barnsley are a couple of the hardest hit councils when it comes to cutbacks.

Of course, there was no mention of Sheffield.

We know which part of South Yorkshire is getting the brass, and at our expense too!

I may appear to be in a rage about the shoddy treatment that Doncaster receives, but with this HS2 etc. try telling the good people of Donny that I'm wrong.

Carl Harrison

Rossington