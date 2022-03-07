Doncaster gym announces permanent closure after being 'devastated' by Covid

Club Moativation, which is based at the Holiday Inn complex in Warmsworth, has said it will not be re-opening – after a number of lengthy closures linked to the coronavirus crisis.

Last summer, the venue announced it would stay closed despite the lifting of lockdown restrictions.

Now bosses have said the gym will shut permanently.

A spokesman said: “Unfortunately the Holiday Inn Doncaster will not be reopening their leisure facilities.

"The hotel industry has been devastated with the pandemic and the hotel is still in recovery stage.

"We appreciate your patience in waiting for this information and ask that whilst you may be disappointed in the decision made you remain respectful to our team at the hotel.

”Please direct any queries to our hotel page or give us a call on 01302 799988.