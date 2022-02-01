Doncaster groups urged to apply for funding for environmental projects as deadline is extended

The deadline for applications has been extended to February 18. This is to give more people a chance to benefit from a special fund which has helped a range of schemes including a social supermarket, allotment group for people with learning difficulties and cookery sessions for children in foster care.

Organisers said that so far there has been little interest shown in applying from Doncaster.

The Renewi Corporate Social Responsibility Fund supports communities surrounding the BDR Waste Partnership’s award-winning waste treatment facility at Manvers, helping up to four projects a year through volunteer time and/or money.

The award-winning household waste treatment centre at Manvers, Wath-upon-Dearne

Eligible schemes can apply for up to £3,000 if they are within 3.5km (as the crow flies) of the Manvers facility and up to £1,000 if they are further away but still within Barnsley, Doncaster or Rotherham council areas.

Renewi Community Education Liaison Officer, Abi Reid, said: “We aim to be a good neighbour and make a positive contribution to the local community. In addition to making more from waste, we want to help the communities we serve more broadly and we hope that initiatives we support through the fund will contribute to making them healthier and happier places to live.”

Application forms and information are available at www.bdronline.co.uk and www.wasteless-sy.co.uk

The facility at Manvers is part of the Barnsley, Doncaster and Rotherham (BDR) Waste Partnership. It processes around a quarter of a million tonnes of leftover waste a year from 340,000 homes, turning it into useful products rather than sending it to landfill.