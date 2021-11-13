Doncaster Global Rainbow lights display seen more than 30 miles away in Leeds

The lights could be seen as far away as Leeds. (Photo: David8Photography).

The Global Rainbow was switched on at Cast in the town centre last night, with beams of coloured light stretching out across the night sky.

And people across Yorkshire have reported seeing the art installation, with reports that the lights were visible from Leeds, more than 30 miles away from Doncaster.

Organisers at Cast said the lights can be seen from as far as 10km – just over six miles away – on a clear night.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The lights shine out above Doncaster. (Photo: View Yorkshire).

But people in Wakefield, Leeds and Pontefract also reported seeing the lights display and drivers on the M62 motorway near Huddersfield could also see the seven coloured beams stretching into the skies.

Earlier this week, people reporting seeing the mystery lights as the project underwent a trial run.

Deborah Rees, Director of Cast, said: “To be able to share Global Rainbow, a symbol of hope and peace after such a challenging 18 months is very important to us.

"Global Streets are a long-time collaborator of Cast and their work is always impactful and provoking and we’re delighted to share it with Doncaster.”

Described by US-based artist Yvette Mattern as ‘a visual translation of hope and peace’, Global Rainbow has been seen around the world since 2009, and will be seen above the skies of Doncaster again tonight from 5pm to 11pm.