Doncaster gearing up for Tour de Yorkshire

Businesses and residents in Askern are preparing for the Tour de Yorkshire passing through the town on Thursday, May 2.

They have been decorating shop windows and joining in to suppport the event.

The Tia Greyhound Rescue Charity Shop

The route leaves the A19 in Askern and heads off along Campsall Road and Church Field Road, and then Ryecroft Road, Norton, Spittlerush Lane, before leaving Doncaster along Willowbridge Road.

The Flower Shop. Pic Derek Collins

Furniture World. Pic Derek Collins

Furniture World. Pic Derek Collins

Annie Pidgeon aged 7 Pic. Samantha Pidgeon (mum)

The North family - Luna age 7 in pink, Dottie age 5 in blue , And Charlie age 7. Pic Jo North. (mum)

The Gillespie family in a race to the Finish Line!'Isla-May age 19, Elise age 15, Rubi-Mai age 10, Trafford age 8'Pic. Kerri Aldridge-Gillespie. (mum)