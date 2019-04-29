Doncaster gearing up for Tour de Yorkshire

Businesses and residents in Askern are preparing for the Tour de Yorkshire passing through the town on Thursday, May 2.
They have been decorating shop windows and joining in to suppport the event.
The route leaves the A19 in Askern and heads off along Campsall Road and Church Field Road, and then Ryecroft Road, Norton, Spittlerush Lane, before leaving Doncaster along Willowbridge Road.
