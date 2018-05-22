Doncaster funfair treats more than 100 youngsters to free day out

More than 100 children from a Doncaster special school were treated to all the fun of the fair for free with a fun day out.

120 pupils from Doncaster's Coppice School along with 53 staff and 10 volunteers were treated to the free day courtesy of Doncaster funfair supremo Roger Tuby.

It is the second year in a row Mr Tuby has opened his funfair to Coppice.

Tracey Conlon of Coppice School said: "Mr Tuby opened up his fair solely for the use of Coppice children completely free of charge and they had a fabulous afternoon.

"The fairground staff were all so helpful and friendly, turning down music or slowing down rides to meet the individual sensory needs of the children and also supporting staff to enable wheelchair users to also access the rides.

"This is the second year running that Roger Tuby and Son have opened up the fair to Coppice School and we are so very grateful that they give our students such a fantastic experience."

The school is a day school for 117 pupils aged 3-19 years with severe learning difficulties and autism.