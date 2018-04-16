Doncaster fundraiser inspired by Princess Diana 'over the moon' about royal wedding invitation

Princess Diana was the inspiration for a Doncaster fundraiser extraordinaire who says he is thrilled to be joining in her son's royal wedding celebrations.

Jarnel Singh has helped raise thousands of pounds for good causes over the years by organising events including a series of sponsored walks between Sheffield and Doncaster.

Jarnel Singh (third from left) on a sponsored walk with fellow Sikh Youth Doncaster volunteers

The pharmaceuticals delivery driver says it was the example set by the 'People's Princess' which provided the spur for his phenomenal charitable efforts with other volunteers from Sikh Youth Doncaster.

READ MORE: Special guests from South Yorkshire invited to join Prince Harry and Meghan Markle on big day

He says that made his invitation to represent South Yorkshire at her son Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding celebrations, within the grounds of Windsor Castle on May 19, extra special.

"I was over the moon when I received the letter. I feel so honoured and privileged to have been invited," said Mr Singh, who will be accompanied on the big day by his wife Narmila.

READ MORE: Sheffield rail passengers warned of biggest change to timetables in living memory

"I've got photos of Princess Diana, who did so much for charity and was my inspiration for what I do, so I'm looking forward to this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to celebrate her son's wedding."

The community stalwart spearheads Sikh Youth Doncaster, a group of volunteers whose fundraising exploits over the years have generated thousands of pounds to help victims of disasters ranging from last summer's Grenfell Tower inferno to the devastating Boxing Day tsunami in 2004.

READ MORE: Doncaster student devastated over theft of coursework

Members, who raise money for British Red Cross and the RNIB (Royal National Institute for the Blind), have completed numerous sponsored walks between Sheffield and Doncaster city centres - a blister-inducing 22 mile journey.

"This invitation to the royal wedding isn't just for me. It's recognition of all 50 or so volunteers who've put in so much time and effort raising money for those who are most in need," he said.