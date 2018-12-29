Doncaster fundraiser held in aid of ex-BBC Radio Sheffield presenter attacked in Benidorm bar

A specially-arranged event raised thousands of pounds in aid of former BBC Radio Sheffield presenter Jimmy Carol who was left fighting for life after being attacked in a Benidorm bar.

The 63-year-old, of Chapel-en-le-Frith in Derbyshire, was allegedly attacked in July in southern Spain after he stepped in to help a woman who he believed was being harassed by a group of men.

Jimmy Carol.

He reportedly suffered a fractured skull and bleeding on the brain when he was knocked to the ground after being punched.

A fundraising event held at the Pastures Lodge in Mexborough, Doncaster, raised £2760.

John Stiles hosted the "evening of fun and laughter" which also featured entertainers Gary Marshall, Lee Roberts, Pete Emmet, Christine Coles, Stacey Squires and Kayleigh Wilkinson.

There was also a raffle and auction in which rare items were sold including a print signed by England's 1966 World Cup winning heroes Bobby Charlton and Nobby Stiles which fetched £375.

Jimmy in hospital.

This comes after a previous fundraiser for the popular radio host in Rotherham collected around £5000.

The sum will go towards helping to pay for Jimmy's care and rehabilitation following his return to the UK.

The most recent event was held in September but donations have still been rolling in over the weeks that have followed.

It was organised by charity fundraiser Karen Ball, who has known Jimmy for about 20 years through his work on the after-dinner speech circuit.

The 51-year-old, of Mexborough, described the event as a “great night” in which about 160 people attended.

She added: “I was devastated when I first heard about it. Jimmy is a gentleman and would always step in to help someone who was in need.”

Speaking on Facebook shortly after the incident, Jimmy's son James Everall said: "Dad has now been repatriated to the UK and is being well looked after.”