Doncaster fundraiser for former BBC Radio Sheffield presenter injured in Benidorm bar attack

Another fundraising night is being staged in aid of former BBC Radio Sheffield presenter Jimmy Carol who was left fighting for life after being attacked in a Benidorm bar.

The 63-year-old, of Chapel-en-le-Frith in Derbyshire, was allegedly attacked last month in southern Spain after he stepped in to help a woman who he believed was being harassed by a group of men.

Jimmy Carol.

He suffered a fractured skull and bleeding on the brain when he was knocked to the ground after being punched.

Around £5000 was raised at a recent fundraising event in Rotherham and now a second one is being held in Doncaster to help Jimmy who is now on the road to recover after returning to the UK.

The event will be held at the Pastures lodge in Mexborough on Wednesday, September 19, from 7pm onwards.

It has been organised by charity fundraiser Karen Ball, who has known Jimmy for about 20 years through his work on the after-dinner speech circuit.

The 51-year-old, of Mexborough, said: "I was devastated when I first heard about it. Jimmy is a gentleman and would always step in to help someone who was in need.

"We want to raise as much for him as we can as he continues his recovery.

"Ideally we would like to raise £5000. It would be a really big help to him."

Speaking on Facebook, Jimmy's son James Everall said recently: "Dad has now been repatriated to the UK and is being well looked after. He travelled by air ambulance with my brother Daniel and is slowly improving day by day.

"We have been told that his end recovery point is still uncertain but that what he needs now is lots of time, rest and gradual rehabilitation. That’s what we intend to provide."

John Stiles will host the "evening of fun and laughter" that also features entertainers Gary Marshall, Lee Roberts, Pete Emmet, Christine Coles, Stacey Squires and Kayleigh Wilkinson.

There will also be an auction and raffle and more acts are set to be added to the bill later.

There are more than 200 tickets available which cost £5 each. To book them contact the Pastures Lodge on 01709 577707.