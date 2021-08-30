Doncaster football club blasts litter yobs as 'disgrace' as pitches left strewn with bottles

Rubbish was left strewn over Cantley Park. (Photo: Bessacarr FC).

Bessacarr FC, which runs dozens of teams in the Doncaster and District Junior Sunday Football League and uses Cantley Park for its training and games issued a statement after club officials found grass covered in empty beer bottles, food packaging and waste and barbecue debris.

A spokesman said: “Over the weekend we held our second annual tournament hosting 76 teams at Cantley Park.

"Throughout each day, our army of volunteers spent the day litter picking to ensure we left the park as we found it, and filled two skips full of our rubbish.

“Yesterday, we left the park after picking up the last sweet wrapper around 5pm.

"When locking up we left around 50 cars and 150 people on the park who were enjoying themselves. None of these people were anything to do with our club or anything to do with any of the other clubs that attended our event.

“Today we’ve woke up to the disgrace in the photos. I’m off down to spend my bank holiday afternoon clearing their mess.

A later update, showing a picture of the cleared rubbish, said: “Due to the help of two members of the public we’ve managed to get the park back into this state. Everything has been bagged and left roadside or bagged for collection tomorrow.”