Doncaster Floods: Toll Bar residents call for sandbags amid Doncaster flood concerns

Flashback: The Toll Bar floods in 2007

Flood warden and Tenants and Residents Association member Pam Sutton said water was rising on Prospect Road, Askern Road and Grange Road, leading to residents calling the authorities for sandbags.

She said: “We got flooding at the back of the houses at Askern Road. It’s horrendous, and it’s half way up the yards of the houses. We’’re just having to wait for the response from the agencies.

“People have been ringing for sandbags. It’s a concern from Prospect road to the bridge, and to the motors discount shop.

“It is surface water this time – it’s not coming from the Ea Beck like in 2007, and it’s not looking as bad as it was that year, but it is bubbling up through the man holes. The ground was already saturated.”