Doncaster floods: These are all the roads closed in Doncaster this morning due to flooding

A number of roads across Doncaster remain closed this morning due to severe flooding.

By Darren Burke
Friday, 8th November 2019, 6:15 am
Updated Friday, 8th November 2019, 6:15 am

Doncaster Council has issued an updated list of roads which are currently shut

Read More

Read More
Doncaster floods: These are all the flood warnings and alerts in place this morning

Pastures Road - Mexborough (Between Pastures Lodge and Melton Road)

Flooding on Leger Way. (Photo: Tony Critchley).

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Clay Lane West - Edenthorpe (Between Little Lane and Thorpe Lane)

A60 Tickhill Road (Junction Wellingley Lane)

A6023 Low Road Conisbrough (Between A630 Doncaster Road and Castle Hill)

Hound Hill Lane (Entirety, from Sticking Lane to Bolton upon Dearne)

Pastures Lane - Cadeby to Mexborough (Between Hollowgate and Melton Mill Lane

Daw Lane -Bentley

A19 Bentley Road - Bentley

A638 Great North Road - Highfields

A631 Gainsborough Road - Bawtry

Greys Bridge at Denaby

A18 Leger Way - Intake

A6023 Doncaster Road - Denaby

Alexandra Road - Bentley

Newstead Road - Bentley

Kirk Bramwith Bridge at Low Lane, Kirk Bramwith

Fordstead Lane - Arksey (between Barnby Dun and Bentley)