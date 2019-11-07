Doncaster floods: Homes under threat near Doncaster as flood waters rise

Joanne Shilston, of Gainsborough Road, Everton, near Bawtry told how she was filling sandbags in a bid keep out waters that had already reached the garage at her home.

She said she had little help from the local authorities and the emergency services and had been left to fill her sandbands to try to protect her home.

She said she had been in touch with the Environment Agency and the council, and the fire brigade.

“But I was not prepared for this. I’ve been out trying to get sandbags. I’m a single girl trying to fill sandbags to protected my home.

“My family have been round filling sandbags too, but I do think there should be more support for people like me.

“The local councillor has also been round to help, but it feels like chaos.

“The water is now starting to come into the kitchen. It’s not just me, it’s other people on Gainsborough Road as well. We all need help.

“We have a lake in the garden now, and its coming off the fields. They’re all flood plains. It is running in like a stream at the top of the garden, and into our kitchen.”