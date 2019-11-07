Doncaster floods: Fourth Doncaster road closes due to flooding
A fourth Doncaster road has close due to flooding.
Thursday, 7th November 2019, 6:00 pm
Updated
Thursday, 7th November 2019, 6:01 pm
Doncaster Council highways bosses have announced that the A6023 Low Road, in Conisbrough, has now been closed between A630 Doncaster Road and Castle Hill, due to the flooding.
It was earlier announced that Pastures Road, Mexborough (Between Pastures Lodge and Melton Road); Clay Lane West, Edenthorpe, (Between Little Lane and Thorpe Lane); and A60 Tickhill Road (Junction Wellingley Lane) had closed.