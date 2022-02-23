The Environment Agency has lifted all its other flood warnings along the River Don apart from Fishlake where pumps have been deployed to direct water away from homes.

However, the village is now expected to escape a similar incident to the castastrophic floods of 2019 which deluged the village.

An EA spokesman said: “Levels on the River Don at Fishlake remain high due to the heavy rain this weekend that resulted in the washlands steadily filling.

Flooding fears in Doncaster are easing.

"Water has stopped spilling into the washlands.

"The warning remains in force as levels in the river still indicate a higher than normal flood risk and the washlands still contain a significant amount of water.

"No further significant rainfall is forecast in the next 24 hours and we expect the river levels to continue falling steadily.

"We are deploying additional pumps in the area which will help to reduce washland levels more quickly.

"Consequently we expect the flood risk to reduce and will keep the need for this warning under review.

"Our field teams remain in the area monitoring the situation and checking defences.”

Flood warnings for Trumfleet, Braithwaite, Thorpe in Balne, Kirk Bramwith and South Bramwith have all been lifted.

Meanwhile, a Doncaster Council spokesman said a number of flooded roads had now reopened including Nursery Lane at Sprotbrough, Pastures Road in Mexborough and Thorpe Bank in Barnby Dun.

It added: “Please be assured we are working to reopen roads as soon as possible and we will update when these open.

“There are still a number of road closures in place - please don’t ignore them or assume everything will be fine to just drive on the closed roads anyway.

“We’re often asked why it can take a while to re-open roads after flooding.

“Our highways teams are working round the clock to get the roads reopened safely.