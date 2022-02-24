The Environment Agency had kept Fishlake on flood warning throughout much of this week and pumps were deployed into the village in a bid to prevent a repeat of the catastrophic floods of 2019.

But levels have now dropped along the Don enough for the alert to be removed.

An EA spokesman said: “River levels have continued to fall on the River Don at Fishlake and have now dropped below levels of concern, with water having stopped spilling into washlands.

The remaining flood warning for Fishlake has been lifted.

"We have installed pumps in the area which are helping to reduce washland levels.

"There are showers forecast over the next 24 hours, but we are not expecting any further significant rainfall with dry conditions expected from Friday onwards.

"As a result, we expect levels to continue to fall.”

A flood alert still remains on the Lower River Don catchment from Hexthorpe to Stainforth.

The spokesman added: “River levels on the Lower Don have now peaked and continue to fall steadily.

”This alert remains in force though as levels are still elevated and washlands remain full.

"Further precipitation is forecast over the next 48 hours but is not expected to cause further flood impacts.

"We expect river levels to continue to fall overnight. We are closely monitoring the situation.